The brand-new Motorola Razr 2024 has dropped to just $500 at Amazon

Motorola's latest Razr might just be the best option for customers that want a flip phone without caring about the best camera or AI features. And, you can now get the Motorola Razr 2024 at Amazon for a record-low price of $499.99 (was $699.99).

The 2024 Motorola Razr launched earlier this year in the summer. This is the lowest price on the latest model yet, and it might also be the lowest price for a brand-new 2024 unlocked flip phone in general. It only has one option for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, but that should be more than enough for customers who want something simple but stylish.

Amazon currently offers the 2024 Razr in three colors: Beach Sand, Koala Gray, and Spritz Orange. Just don't confuse it with last year's model on the same listing. The 2023 Motorola Razr, which should be clearly labeled when you select it, costs $349.99 and features a more colorful palette with Cherry Blossom, Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream.

Today's best flip phone deal

Motorola Razr 2024: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The Motorola Razr 2024 is at its lowest price yet. If it wasn't already the most affordable flip phone on the market, it most certainly is now with $200 off. Its best features include the large 6.9-inch screen and svelte, crease-friendly design that barely has a gap. While it might have the same horsepower as high-tech models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, it offers more than enough bandwidth for simple smartphone tasks with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The fun colors are a plus. Just be sure to select the 2024 colors on the listing if you want newest model.

While we haven't revirewed the latest model, in its Motorola Razr 2023 review TechRadar applauded the Razr revival for its stylish design that rivalled its best-selling predecessor from the early 2000s. Its 6.9-inch screen (larger than the Samsung Flip 6, by the way) with a barely visible crease heavily leans into its appeal as a flip phone, especially with the sleek aesthetics and color options. Even if its cameras and performance aren't as flashy as the competition, it's much more reasonably priced for customers who aren't interested in higher-end technology.

