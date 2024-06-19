Motorola teases new foldable Razr phones – here's what to expect

Motorola has confirmed it’s launching a new generation of Razr smartphones on June 25 in the United States, with a recently posted teaser trailer on the brand's X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) account.

It doesn’t show much as most of the video is covered in shadows, although we do see glimpses of what the devices will look like. Close-up shots reveal the phones will be made out of vegan leather as you can see the texture of the material.

Much of the trailer is dedicated to hinting at the series’ potential colors. You see a burnt orange, dark blue, possibly black, and pink. Again, it’s hard to tell because of all of the shadows and Motorola is keeping its lips sealed tight at this time. Though, a return of the Razr in pink could be a win for nostalgia.

In the US, they will most likely be known as the 2024 Razr and Razr Plus, following the company’s naming conventions. Over in Europe, they’ll be referred to as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra.

Psst! Some flip-worthy news is coming... pic.twitter.com/NioPU69hLQJune 17, 2024

Pricing

Officially, we don’t know a whole lot. But unofficially, there’s actually quite a bit of information out there, thanks to recent leaks. News site YTECHB discovered product listings for the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra on European websites, revealing their potential price tags.

The Razr 50, according to the article, will cost €899 and have 8GB of memory alongside 256GB of storage. The Razr 50 Ultra will reportedly retail for quite a bit more at €1199 and have 12GB of memory with 512GB of storage.

In the United States, that’s about $965 for the 2024 Razr and $1,300 for the Razr Plus. It’s unlikely the models will cost that much at launch, though. The leaked European prices for the Razr 50 duo are exactly the same as the Razr 40 series when they first came out. So, for American customers, you may be looking at $699.99 for the base phone and $999.99 for the Plus.

Design changes

The report also has clear images of the smartphones, giving us a good look at two of their colors. Motorola’s Razr will come in charcoal gray, orange, and sand. This means the orange phone in the official trailer was probably the base model. The Razr Plus is seen in metallic green, which was not in the official announcement; however, YTECHB does mention it’ll be available in blue and peach.

Another design flourish you’ll notice in the leaked images is that the external screen on the standard Razr is smaller than the display on the Razr Plus. The former features a prominent bezel at the top, while the latter is way thinner – just a black line.

A brief specs sheet is listed at the bottom of YTECHB’s report. It claims the 2024 Razr has a 3.63-inch cover display, while the Razr Plus measures four inches diagonally. Other notable hardware specifications include a 6.9-inch main touchscreen on both smartphones, a 4,200mAh battery on the base Razr, and two 50MP cameras on the Plus model.

As with every leak, take all this information with a grain of salt, as things could always change. Either way, we’ll know for sure in about a week at Motorola’s event.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best Motorola phones for 2024.