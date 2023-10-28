Verizon's giving away a free Apple TV 4K with every iPhone 15 right now

Verizon has consistently been offering some great deals ahead of Black Friday over this past week, and we've just spotted another great promotion.

For a limited time only, all customers picking up a brand new iPhone 15 at the carrier will get a free Apple TV 4K and six months of Apple One on the house. Added together, these freebies equate to around $280 in value, and they're eligible regardless of whether you're trading in or picking up a device outright.

So, for example, you can bundle in this free Apple TV 4K alongside a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off on the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max. In the case of the standard 15 Pro, this could get you a free phone, a free Apple TV 4K, and an Apple One subscription if you're willing to trade.

Interestingly, that's actually not all the 'freebies' you can get at Verizon alongside an iPhone 15, either. You can also get $280 off an iPad and an Apple Watch for just $5 per month, which almost seems crazy when you consider the other promotions. The obvious catch here, however, is you'll need to pay for those accessory device cellular lines separately, which can add up in the long run.

If you're interested, we've also got a page for the upcoming Verizon Black Friday deals, which are sure to include plenty more options for the iPhone 15 series. You can also check out our main Black Friday deals page for the best early sales from other retailers.

Free Apple TV 4K at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free Apple TV 4K and 6 months of Apple One with a device at Verizon

For a limited time only, get a free Apple TV 4k with your iPhone 15 at Verizon plus a whole six months of Apple One on the house. Added up together, these freebies equate to over $280 in value - and you can stack them on top of the usual trade-in rebates, free devices, and other promotions that were already available across the iPhone 15 range at Verizon.

More iPhone 15 deals at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Verizon

If you'd prefer to opt for one of the latest devices in the range, we'd highly recommend this week's Verizon deals on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Both devices are available with a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off right now, which is a match for the best we've seen from the carrier. There is a slight downside here in the fact that the biggest possible saving is tied to a new line on an unlimited data plan, but upgraders can still get a respectable $830 off with a trade. You can also bundle in a cheap iPad and Apple Watch on top if you're looking for some accessories, which is a handy bonus. See this same deal (up to $1,000 off) on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.