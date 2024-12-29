The iPhone 17 is again rumored to be finally getting a high refresh rate display

All four iPhone 17 models could get LTPO screens

The update would mean 120Hz refresh rates

An always-on mode would also be available

Next year we'll see Apple unveiling the iPhone 17 – most probably around September time – and a new leak suggests that for the first time, all four models in the iPhone series will be given the same high refresh rate displays.

This comes from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (via @Jukanlosreve), and backs up earlier rumors that this upgrade was indeed on the way. The prediction is apparently based on information from Apple's supply chain.

As our iPhone 16 review and our iPhone 16 Pro review will tell you, the standard model and Plus model have 60Hz displays, while the Pro and Pro Max models up that to 120Hz – via a technology Apple refers to as ProMotion.

ProMotion not only ups the maximum refresh rate for smoother motion and animations, it also enables variable refresh rate – which means always-on mode can be enabled for the lock screen without any worries about battery life.

Repeated rumors

Cook has finally shown some mercy.It’s been reported through the supply chain that the standard iPhone 17 model will finally support a high refresh rate. pic.twitter.com/ojt4L5Q8aEDecember 28, 2024

Rumors about 120Hz screens have been swirling since back in February, which makes us more confident that this upgrade is indeed on the way. Technically, the display tech in question is called LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide).

With LTPO, there would be less of a difference between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models, and it would mean the iPhone would catch up with Android phones – the majority of which left 60Hz refresh rates behind a long time ago.

The Pro models got 120Hz LTPO tech with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which launched in 2021. If the upgrade does indeed arrive with the iPhone 17, then we'll have been waiting four years for it to arrive.

Before the iPhone 17 arrives, we should see the iPhone SE 4 launched by Apple, perhaps around March time. While the handset is predicted to be getting a major redesign that ditches the Touch ID button, it's unlikely to have an LTPO display attached.