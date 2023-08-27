iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: the rumored key differences

Based on what we’ve heard so far the iPhone 15 could be an odd phone, in that it might be a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro, complete with a Dynamic Island, the same screen size, and the same chipset, among other similarities.

So just how different will these phones actually be? And which phone is likely to be better overall? While we can’t conclusively answer either question just yet, we do have a good idea thanks to the various iPhone 15 leaks and rumors, coupled with our experience of the iPhone 14 Pro, which you can read more about in our iPhone 14 Pro review.

Below then, you’ll find all the rumored similarities and differences between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 15, so you can get a better idea of whether you should wait for the upcoming iPhone 15, or just buy an iPhone 14 Pro now.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: specs comparison

Before we look at the various aspects of these phones in detail, here’s a simple specs comparison. In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, all of these details are, of course confirmed, while the iPhone 15 specs featured here are almost entirely based on leaks, with a few educated guesses filling in the gaps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: specs iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 15 (rumored) Display: 6.1-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED Resolution: 1179 x 2556 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Refresh rate: 120Hz 60Hz Chipset: A16 Bionic A16 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP 12MP RAM: 6GB 6GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery: 3,200mAh 3,877mAh

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: price and availability

The iPhone 14 Pro is likely to be the more expensive option (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

It’s possible that the iPhone 15 will have the same price as the iPhone 14 (a phone which starts at $799 / £849 / AU$1,339), but a few leaks suggest it might cost slightly more. For example, we’ve heard that production costs may be 12% higher for the iPhone 15. So we’d think the price it’s sold for will likely be a little higher too.

As for the iPhone 14 Pro, that starts at $999 / £1,099 / AU$1,749. Even if the price of the iPhone 15 does rise, we'd expect it to remain cheaper than 14 Pro. That said, with the potential price cut the iPhone 14 Pro might subsequently experience when the 15 series launches, these two phones could potentially wind up being priced very similarly, anyway.

Both phones will be widely available, with the iPhone 14 Pro available to buy right now in most parts of the world, and the iPhone 15 almost certainly set to be just as accessible once it launches; with the iPhone 15 release date rumored to be September 12.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: design and display

An unofficial render showing how the iPhone 15 might look (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 15 could be visually very similar phones. The former has a 6.1-inch screen, a glass back, a stainless steel frame, and a Dynamic Island rather than a notch, and the latter will probably have all of that too, except perhaps aluminum rather than stainless steel for its frame.

As a result, these two phones will probably have very similar dimensions too, with the iPhone 14 Pro for reference being 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9mm. Though their weights may differ, especially if different metals are used.

The available colors will probably also differ, as while the iPhone 14 Pro is available in Deep Purple, gold, silver, and Space Black, the iPhone 15 colors are rumored to include some combination of cyan, light blue, pink, Midnight, Starlight, and Product (RED).

As for the iPhone 15 screen, we’ve established that it will probably match the iPhone 14 Pro for size, and it will likely also have a similar resolution (of around 1179 x 2556), but it’s rumored that the iPhone 15 will have just a 60Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 14 Pro has a 120Hz display, so that’s one area where the older phone is likely to have an advantage.

It’s also believed that the iPhone 15 won’t have an always-on display, which the iPhone 14 Pro does, and while there’s no news on how bright the screen will get, based on past form it’s unlikely to match the 2,000 nits that the iPhone 14 Pro can muster.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: cameras

The iPhone 14 Pro has one more camera than we're expecting from the iPhone 15 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The cameras on these two phones could be a mix of similar and different, but let’s start with what we know. We know that the iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), along with a 12MP front-facing camera.

As for the iPhone 15? Leaks suggest the iPhone 15 will also have a 48MP main camera, but possibly with a smaller sensor than the iPhone 14 Pro, which would likely lead to worse performance, particularly in low light.

We haven’t heard much about its other cameras, but there’s a high chance it will retain the 12MP ultra-wide and selfie cameras of its predecessor. So those again would be similar to what the iPhone 14 Pro offers. However, it’s very unlikely that the iPhone 15 will have a telephoto camera, since the iPhone 14 doesn’t and there’s no word of one.

So between an extra lens and a possibly better main sensor, the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to have a significant edge on the camera front.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: performance

(Image credit: Apple)

One area where these two phones could be exceptionally similar is in their power, as they’re likely to both have the same chipset. Specifically, they’ll probably both have an A16 Bionic chipset.

This is used by the iPhone 14 Pro, and numerous leaks suggest the iPhone 15 will also use an A16 Bionic, with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely getting upgraded to a new A17 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 15 will also probably have the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 14 Pro (namely 6GB), since the iPhone 14 already has that much, and there’s no news of a RAM increase for the iPhone 15. So if power is your priority, these two phones might be equally capable.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: battery

The iPhone 14 Pro has a Lightning port (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone 15 could be the better of these two phones when it comes to battery life, as an iPhone 15 battery leak points to a capacity of 3,877mAh. The iPhone 14 Pro has a smaller 3,200mAh battery, and given that the two phones will probably have the same chipset, neither model should have a more efficient chipset than the other.

That could mean better battery life for the iPhone 15, but one other factor to consider is the refresh rate of the screen, since while the iPhone 14 Pro’s tops out at 120Hz (which is higher than the 60Hz we’re expecting from the iPhone 15, and therefore harsher on the battery), it can also drop as low as 1Hz when a high refresh rate isn’t needed, whereas the iPhone 15 will probably be stuck at 60Hz all the time.

In other words, the iPhone 14 Pro’s screen might be less battery hungry than the iPhone 15’s, but whether that’s enough to make up for a smaller battery size remains to be seen.

Regardless, the iPhone 15 could have an advantage when it comes time to charge, with Apple widely expected to switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 line, rather than using a Lightning port like the iPhone 14 Pro does. This will be more convenient for anyone who already has a cupboard full of USB-C cables.

There’s even a chance the iPhone 15 will offer reverse wireless charging, meaning you could use it to wirelessly charge other devices, like the best AirPods. That’s a feature the iPhone 14 Pro doesn’t offer, but it’s not something many leaks have mentioned, so we aren't counting on it.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15: verdict

From what we’ve heard so far, there are likely to be plenty of similarities between these phones and just as many differences. They might have the same screen size and approximately the same resolution, as well as both having a Dynamic Island, the same chipset and RAM amounts, and a similar overall design.

They might also both have a 48MP main camera, and the same ultra-wide and selfie snappers as each other.

However, the iPhone 14 Pro’s 48MP camera might use a superior sensor, and it also benefits from an extra lens that we’re not expecting on the iPhone 15. The iPhone 14 Pro likely has the higher refresh rate too, along with a brighter screen, and possibly a more premium build (with stainless steel used, rather than aluminum).

The iPhone 15 is likely to have advantages too though, including a bigger battery, USB-C charging, and a lower price (though maybe not much lower).

If all of this pans out then it’s likely that for most people the iPhone 14 Pro will be the better phone overall, but only by a small margin, and perhaps not if battery life is a major concern.

We should find out for sure soon, as the iPhone 15 looks likely to land in mid-September, meaning there’s not long to wait.

