Hurry! The best iPhone 15 deal ends today - get a device for free without a trade-in

Heads up people - you've only got one day to bag yourself the best iPhone 15 deal we've ever seen at Verizon.

For an extremely limited time only, you can currently get this brand-new flagship for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. Previously you needed to trade in to get yourself a free device via rebate so this is a particularly good promotion if you don't have a decent phone ready to hand in.

As previously stated, you've only got today to bag yourself this Valentine's special. Once it's gone, Verizon will likely revert to the usual trade-in process for its iPhone 15 deals.

As a side bonus, you can also bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and get a $280 saving on an iPad if you wish. This particular Verizon deal is a common one and totally optional - mainly because you still need to pay for any additional cellular device lines separately. Note that we've also seen these accessories given away for free upfront in the past, too, which is obviously a better deal overall.

Limited time iPhone 15 deal at Verizon

More of today's best Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

The biggest trade-in rebates available with this week's Verizon deals are on the latest iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Both these premium flagships are available with a massive saving of up to $1,000 off alongside a new unlimited data plan - a match for the best discount we've seen from Verizon. Note that you can also get an additional $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch with this week's deal but accessory device lines are paid separately.