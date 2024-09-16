Hurry: Huawei back to school sale gives 12% off all devices

Huawei is well known for its innovative and great-looking tech, from laptops to tablets all the way to wearables and mobile phones. With school back under way, now is a great time to make sure you have all the best tech while not breaking the bank.

That's why we're excited to announce a Huawei coupon code that can save you an extra 12% on all Huawei devices. Through to the 18th September, you can save 12% off all Huawei devices via coupon code "A12MVCWS". That's one of the best Huawei promo codes we've ever seen.

Huawei regularly has live offers and you can check out our Huawei coupon codes hub for more offers throughout the year.

Back to school sale: 12% off sitewide @ Huawei

You best be quick because Huawei is knocking 12% off all devices with coupon code "A12MVCWS". It's only for a limited time but that's one of the best coupons we've ever seen from Huawei. You can apply the coupon at checkout and enjoy a fantastic discounted price. The offer is valid through to the 18th September.

Our top picks from Huawei

Huawei MatePad 11.5 S: was £449.99 now £351.99 @ Huawei

This light and compact tablet is perfect for throwing in your bag and carrying with you wherever you're working. The MatePad 11.5 S boasts a glorious 11.5-inch 144Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You'll need to use coupon "A12MVCWS" to get this price. To sweeten the deal, you'll also get a free M-Pencil 3 and UK charger with your purchase.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13: was £899.99 now £615.99 @ Huawei

here's a tablet that does it all. The 13.2-inch display, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage provides everything you need for fantastic performance. When paired with the free M-Pencil 3 and smart magnetic keyboard, you'll have no need to carry a heavy laptop around. Use coupon "A12MVCWS" to get this price.

Huawei MateBook 14: was £1,199.99 now £879.99 @ Huawei

This is one of the best laptops for using at home, school, or at work. The beautiful looking 2.8K OLED touch display and high-performing Core Ultra 7 155H CPU make this a great laptop all around. You'll also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Use coupon "A12MVCWS" to get this price.

In the Huawei deal you can get the MateBook 14 on sale for £879.99 using coupon code "A12MVCWS". The 14-inch laptop boasts a fantastic 2.8K OLED touch display, Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

If you want something even more portable, you can also get the Huawei MatePad 11.5" S PaperMatte Tablet for £351.99 using coupon code "A12MVCWS". This has a 11.5-inch 144Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Huawei's coupon is valid through to the 18th September, so hurry if you want to take advantage of this limited time deal.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Even more exciting, Huawei is going to launch more innovative products on 19th September! Subscribe now to get a chance to win a Huawei MateBook X Pro U7 & get a member-exclusive coupon.