Google's 2024 Timeline update is like Spotify Wrapped for your travels

Google has released the 2024 Timeline update, a Spotify Wrapped-style recap for Google Maps

The recap uses location data to list the countries, cities, and places you visited in 2024

You can also check out how much time you spent on certain activities

Google is rolling out a recap of users' travel history across 2024, using Google Maps’ timeline history function to produce a Spotify Wrapped-style recap of each user’s journeys, trips away, and total distance traveled.

Somewhat flavorlessly titled the “2024 Timeline update”, the recap allows users to review their travels over the past year as recorded by the timeline history feature found in the Google Maps app.

The recap, shared via Gmail, recounts the number of countries, cities, and individual places visited, with photos taken from the internet used to illustrate your chosen locales.

It also presents charts detailing the amount of distance covered by walking and driving, and uses your location history to estimate how much time you spent on various activities, like shopping and dining.

For those unsatisfied with pedestrian units of measurement like miles and kilometers, the recap also tells you your total distance traveled as a multiple of the circumference of the Earth.

The recap is, well, capped off with a smaller graphic containing your all-time stats for countries and cities visited, so you can see just how much you added this past year.

We previously reported that Google had begun preparing users for changes to its timeline history feature, such as moving this data from the cloud to specific devices and automatically deleting it after three months. This also means location data will not be shared between devices going forwards.

As Android Police reports, having auto-delete switched on will affect the amount of information shown in the 2024 Timeline update.

The Google Maps 2024 Timeline update is available now. For the latest news on Google’s mobile apps and operating system, check out our Android coverage, and for all things mobile be sure to check out our general phones coverage.