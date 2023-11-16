The Google Pixel 7a has dropped in price just in time for Black Friday

By Rob Dunne
published

The Pixel 7a has had its price reduced this Black Friday as part of Google's Black Friday sales event

people in pink black and blue suits holding a pink, black, and blue Pixel 7a phone each
(Image credit: Google)

Trying to find the best Black Friday phone deal? Look no further. The Google Pixel 7a has been given a great discount as part of Google's Black Friday sale, making it even better value for a limited time. 

Until November 28, the Google Pixel 7a is available for only £379 from the Google Store, a £70 reduction from its original price. 

In our initial Pixel 7a review, we established that the 7a was able to provide experiences almost matching that of the Pixel 7 Pro – which is supposed to be superior to the 7a – but was in need of a price drop to certify the great value the phone provides. This Black Friday deal does just that. 

Today's best Google Pixel 7a deal

Google Pixel 7a: was

Google Pixel 7a: was £449 now £379 at Google Store
Get the Pixel 7a for £70 less this Black Friday. Featuring Google's Tensor G2 chip, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, dual rear cameras featuring a 64MP wide lens, and great AI features such as Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7a is likely to provide an exceptional mobile experience without straining your wallet. Get the Google Pixel 7a for only £379 from the Google Store now.

View Deal

Given the Pixel 7a is nearly 60% cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro with this Black Friday deal, you would expect the drop-off in quality to be quite severe between the two, however, this simply isn't the case. 

Most notably, both phones run the same Tensor G2 chip, which means both phones can use AI features such as Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser – making sure your photos are always at their absolute best. On the topic of cameras, the 7a could actually be a superior choice when it comes to front cameras (depending on your preference) with the 7a using a 13MP f/2.2 aperture fixed focus lens with a 95-degree ultrawide field of view. 

Compared to the 10.8MP front camera used on the 7 Pro, which only has a 92.8-degree ultrawide field of view, this slight difference makes the Pixel 7a a great choice for selfie lovers. 

Other key features of the Pixel 7a include a 4385mAh battery, 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, 8GB RAM, and a dual rear camera setup boasting a 64MP wide camera and 13MP ultrawide camera. When combined, this array of components creates a high-quality, flagship-like experience without the need for the premium price you might pay for the likes of the Galaxy S23 or iPhone 15. 

Today's best Pixel 7a deals

Looking to grab yourself a Pixel 7a on a device + airtime deal from one of the UK's top providers? Check out today's best deals on the Pixel 7a below to find the right offer for you. 

