Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 7: the key differences

Google Pixel 8 $549 at Amazon $759 at Best Buy $799 at Verizon Wireless Weight: 187g

Dimensions: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm

Screen size: 6.2-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

Chipset: Google Tensor G3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4,575mAh

Rear camera: 50MP+12MP

Front camera: 10.5MP The Google Pixel 8 has most of the core features of the Pixel 8 Pro, including AI tricks, a 50MP main camera, a Tensor G3 chipset, and a 120Hz screen. But it lacks a telephoto camera, and its screen and battery also aren't quite a match for Google's top phone. For New Tensor chip

Refreshed design

AI camera tricks Against Design changes are minor

Minimal camera upgrades

No temperature sensor Google Pixel 7 $599 at Amazon $599 at Best Buy $799.99 at Verizon Wireless Weight: 197g

Dimensions: 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

Screen size: 6.3-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

Chipset: Google Tensor G2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4,355mAh

Rear camera: 50MP+12MP

Front camera: 10.8MP Much of what the Pixel 8 offers, with a slightly less-refined design, a larger display and lower starting price. It still packs plenty of Google's AI smarts across assistive features and its cameras, but software support won't last as long as with the 8. For Unique colors & design

Tensor G2 w/ AI focus

Creative camera features Against 90Hz display feels dated

Lacks telephoto camera

Middling fast charging

The Google Pixel 8 is one of our favourite compact flagship phones of 2023, offering a capable all-round package for a reasonable price. But how does it compare to its immediate predecessor, the Pixel 7?

With Google continuing to sell the Pixel 7 as new, and with excellent deals to be had for the older device, it’s a potential thorn in the side for its pricier successor.

That’s why we thought we’d take a closer look at how the Pixel 8 differs and indeed improves upon the Pixel 7. Is it the usual incremental year-on-year improvement, or has Google made a breakthrough with its 2023 flagship?

In a practical sense, even if the Pixel 8 is the better phone of the two, is the Pixel 7 a better buy? Let’s indulge this high-class family feud.

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 7: specs comparison

Here’s an overview of how the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7 match up, spec for spec. There are some interesting points of difference to be gleaned, as well as some telling similarities.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 7 Dimensions: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm Weight: 187g 197g Display: 6.2-inch 20:9 adaptive 60Hz to 120Hz 'Actua' OLED 6.3-inch 20:9 adaptive 90Hz AMOLED Resolution: 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 Chipset: Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5X) 8GB (LPDDR5) Storage: 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1) 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 10.5MP 10.8MP Battery: 4,575mAh 4,355mAh Charging: 27W wired, 18W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi) 20W wired, 20W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi) Colors: Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 7: price and availability

The Google Pixel 7, original Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

What with these two phones being part of the same lineage, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that there’s almost exactly a year in between them. The Pixel 7 hit the market on October 6, 2022, while the Pixel 8 arrived on October 4, 2023.

Pricing for the Pixel 8 starts at $699 / £699 / AU$1,199 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB variant costs $759 / £759 / AU$1,299.

That represents a significant price bump over the the Pixel 7, which starts at $599 / £599 / AU$999 for the 128GB model. The 256GB upgrade comes in at $699 / £699 / AU$1,129, which is the same price as the entry-level 128GB Pixel 8 model.

Google still technically sells the Pixel 7 at its launch price today, though you’ll be able to find it for significantly cheaper if you shop around.

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 7: design and display

Pixel 8 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Take a quick glance at either of these phones in isolation, and you might mistake each for the other. It’s only when you look a little closer that the subtle differences start to add up.

Google has developed a distinct design language over the past three iterations of its Pixel line. Both of these phones have that signature width-spanning camera bar, which melds into a rounded aluminum side frame.

Pixel 7 (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

Even here there’s one noticeable difference, with the Pixel 8 having a larger and more expressive camera lens cutout.

The rounded split rear glass section is very similar across these two phones, though the Pixel 8 has more rounded corners than its predecessor. It makes the newer phone feel softer and more approachable.

The Pixel 8 is also better for one-handed use, and that’s because it’s smaller than the Pixel 7. Google’s latest is about 5mm shorter and 1.5mm narrower, and it weighs a whole 10g less. The Pixel 7 is thinner, but only by 0.2mm.

Pixel 8 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

One byproduct (or possibly cause) of this shrinking process is a smaller display. While the Pixel 7 gave you a 6.3-inch screen, the Pixel 8 gives you a 6.2-inch panel.

Both are punchy OLEDs with an identical 1080 x 2400 (Full HD+) resolution, but the Pixel 8 increases the peak refresh rate to 120Hz. It’s a flagship-level spec after the Pixel 7’s halfway house 90Hz refresh rate.

Another area where the Pixel 8 screen earns its upgrade status is with its peak brightness, which stretches right up to an impressive 2,000 nits. The Pixel 7 can only manage 1,400 nits.

All in all, the Pixel 8’s design and display essentially represent a more refined take on the Pixel 7 formula. The differences aren’t huge, but they make the Pixel 8 more worthy of the flagship moniker than its predecessor.

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 7: cameras

Pixel 8 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Google hasn’t changed things up much in the camera hardware department. Both of these phones give you 1/1.31-inch 50MP main sensors with dual pixel PDAF (phase detection autofocus), laser autofocus assistance, and OIS (optical image stabilization). Both back this spec up with a 1/2.9-inch 12MP ultra-wide too.

One difference between the main sensors is a slightly wider f/1.7 aperture for the Pixel 8 (vs f/1.9 in the Pixel 7), meaning it lets more light in. Meanwhile, the the Pixel 8’s ultra-wide now supports autofocus, meaning that it gains the macro mode that the Pixel 7 missed out on.

Around front, the Pixel 8 has a slightly different 10.8MP selfie camera, which appears to be lifted from the Pixel 7 Pro, rather than the 10.5MP sensor Pixel 7.

Pixel 7 (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

Of course, hardware has never been the key factor in making Pixel phones take such great pictures. That would be Google’s special photographic sauce, which is a cocktail of advanced algorithms and machine learning tricks, empowered by custom Google silicon.

In this case, the Pixel 8’s more capable Tensor G3 chip results in superior images, though the difference isn’t night and day.

Google Pixel 7 camera samples

Image 1 of 35 (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Natural bokeh and colors add authenticity to the Pixel 7's camera (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Testing the Pixel 7's zoom range, starting with the ultrawide... (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) ...then the main sensor... (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) ...2x zoom... (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) ...and the phone's maximum 8x magnification (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) By default the selfie camera crops in, but this ultrawide mode will let you get more people in-frame (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Portrait mode on the selfie camera demonstrates impressive edge detection (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Low-light selfies, lit only by moonlight are... iffy (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) A standard low light shot that captures twice as fast as it would on the Pixel 6 (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) And here's the Pixel 7's astrophotography mode, which produces a similar shot but with finer detail (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Long exposure mode off (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Long exposure mode on (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Action Pan off (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Action Pan on (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) Action Pan on + the Pixel 7's new Photo Unblur feature at work (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) A frame from test video footage using the new Cinematic Blur feature (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) The artificial bokeh in video like this wanders around frame by frame. The above image was taken only four frames from the previous (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

Google Pixel 8 camera samples