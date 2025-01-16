Doro's new senior-focused phones speak to you to confirm keyboard presses and can send emergency alerts to five people at once

Doro has revealed three new feature phones designed for seniors

The Leva series features one candy-bar style phone and two flip phones with clear audio, an emergency alert button, and 4G connectivity

The phones are expected at retailers and networks at the end of January

Doro has revealed a new lineup of feature phones designed with senior users in mind, comprised of three 4G-connected models.

The Doro Leva L10, Leva L20, and Leva L30 all feature large, tactile keyboards that offer audio confirmation with each keystroke. The phones also have a built-in camera, adjustable font size, an FM radio, and weather forecasting. All three of the phones are rated at IP54 for dust and water resistance, meaning they’re functionally dust-resistant and can survive splashes of water.

The candy-bar-shaped Leva L10 features a 2.8-inch display, while the flip-phone Leva L20 and Leva L30 have a 2.4-inch display. The Leva L30 also comes equipped with an external display for notifications and caller ID.

The phones also feature a technology that Doro calls HD voice, which clarifies the sound of phone calls while boosting the volume. Additionally, all three of the new models are compatible with hearing aids.

Furthermore, the phones all feature Doro’s signature assistance button on the back of the device. When pressed, this button sends an alert, with GPS location, to as many as five trusted friends or relatives – a nice addition for those who like extra peace of mind.

The phones are expected to launch at the end of January – that’s as specific a timeframe as we have at the moment. The Doro Leva L10 will launch at £79.99, the Doro Leva L20 will launch at £99.99, and the Doro Leva L30 will launch at £109.99. Doro has confirmed that the phones will be available from retailers and networks as well.

We've reached out to Doro to confirm pricing and availability for the US and Australia, and will update this article once we have confirmation.

As a family of feature phones, the Doro Leva series has no support for external apps – you won’t find Facebook, WhatsApp, or YouTube on these devices, so if that’s important for you or the intended recipient, you may want to check out our lists of the best phones for seniors and the best cheap phones instead.

However, these Doro handsets are refreshingly minimal for those specifically looking for something simple. After all, while feature phones like the Leva series are no doubt a great choice for seniors or other tech-averse people who’d like to stay connected, feature phones are by no means limited to these groups.

Feature phones, or dumbphones as they are sometimes called (a light-hearted play on a smartphone, not a jab at the userbase), were something of a hot-ticket item in 2024, as companies like HMD continued to divert marketing from seniors to increasingly phone-sick young people, with a new focus on the "joy of missing out," colorful designs, and even a Barbie collaboration.

The Doro Leva series is more intentionally targeted towards seniors, but these affordable feature phones will be available for anyone who should like one at the end of January.