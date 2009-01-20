Dell Inspiron Mini 12 Z520

With its sumptuously lit 12.1in panel and undeniable lick of speed, the Mini 12 transcends its 'mini' label; it's too big and capable to carry that name. But since it shares so much with the rest of the Mini line – particularly the disappointing sub-sized keyboard of the Mini 9 – it's stuck in the same boat.

The keyboard really is a shame since it's surrounded by a rather fat bezel, and it looks like a full-sized laptop keyboard would have fitted in the space available.

Sadly, the two-hour battery life is disappointing, the slot where a 3G modem could potentially live is achingly empty and the lack of solid drivers is a particular hindrance. Tie this to the price – which is above many N270 models – and the Mini 12 doesn't fulfil its potential promise unless you're using an OS that doesn't come out for at least another six months.

It's still a highly desirable object, but we recommend you wait for the drivers to mature if you're considering a purchase.