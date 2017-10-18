4K Video Downloader review

Simply superb. 4K Video Downloader does everything you could possibly want it to, and there are no catches. Download any video with ease – free.

The very idea behind YouTube is that visitors to the site – or users of the mobile app – watch videos online. This might be what Google wants, but it's not in line with what many people want.

4K Video Downloader Download here: 4K Video Downloader Developer: OpenMedia Operating system: Windows, macOS, Linux Version: 4

There are many reasons why you might want to download videos from YouTube – being able to watch them when you're on a plane, for example, or if you just want to save something for posterity – and there are numerous tools out there that will help you to do just that.

4K Video Downloader is one such tool, so what makes it worthy of attention? In short you can download any video from YouTube at the highest possible quality with a minimum of fuss – subtitles included if you want.

We're looking at the free version here, and this does mean that there are few – and we mean a few – limitations. While it's possible to download playlists, you're limited to those with 24 videos or fewer. You also can’t download playlists with subtitles, or subscribe to and download from YouTube channels.

To do any of these things, you'll need a 4K Video Downloader subscription which will normally cost £15.95 (about US$20, AU$30), but is currently discounted to £7.95 (about US$10, AU$15). However, chances are the free version will suit you just fine.

User experience

There's more than one way to download videos you want to keep, but the simplest is to paste links into 4K Video Downloader. You can then specify the quality you’d like to save videos at – or opt to just keep the audio – and the file format you'd like to use.

To speed things up, you can activate Smart Mode so that all videos are downloaded automatically using the same settings. You can also import links saved in CSV files to save time downloading large numbers of files.

Extra settings include the option to limit download speed if required, and a basic download accelerator to maximise performance. Impressive stuff all round.

The competition