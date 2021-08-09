Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream date announced – here's when to tune in

As Gamescom 2021 draws ever closer, we've now got a firm date for the event's Xbox stream, in which a host of upcoming Xbox Series X games are expected to be shown off – and possibly a few new ones.

The Xbox UK Twitter account dropped the details in a post, stating that the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream would be landing on Tuesday 24 August, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST.

We saved you a front-row seat. We technically got everyone a front-row seat, but we saved yours first, promise ✨ 📅 August 24th⏰ 6pm BST

In a second tweet, Xbox UK asks fans to "save the date for new looks at upcoming games during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream", so we know the event will contain announcements, teasers, and footage of a variety of Xbox games yet to land on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

There are certainly enough games to fill an evening live stream, too. In the coming months we're set to see racing game Forza Horizon 5 (November 9), time loop indie Twelve Minutes (August 19), and of course Halo Infinite (expected November) to land on Xbox – with the likes of Avowed, Fable and Everwild also coming exclusively to Xbox down the line.

Finish the fight

The big hope is for a Halo Infinite release date, given we're rapidly approaching its "Holiday 2021" window, and the smart money is on a November launch to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved. We'd be very surprised if Halo wasn't the main event here, though after the meme-worth campaign gameplay reveal back in 2020, it's possible that Microsoft is keener to let its multiplayer technical preview do most of the talking at this point.

We could also hear more about the Fable reboot and Obsidian's fantasy RPG Avowed, though it's likely that their release dates are in 2022 and beyond, either way.

We mustn't forget, though, that Xbox Game Pass is as big a deal as any of these flagship games, and that the service receives all first-party Xbox exclusives on day one of their release. We could also hear about older, or non-exclusive titles also coming to the Game Pass service, which will be as notable for some subscribers than any news on the above titles.