WWDC 2020 set for June 22 where we'll virtually learn about iOS 14, macOS 10.16 and more

As previously announced, WWDC 2020 is set to be a virtual affair but we've now learnt the key dates for Apple's developer conference and it's set to begin on June 22.

WWDC usually takes place at the start of June, but the company has clearly pushed the event back a few weeks after complications from the Covid-19 pandemic has meant it can't happen in real life.

This is likely to be the first event where we hear about new software from the company. For example, we expect to hear lots of new features of iOS 14 detailed at the event.

It's also likely we'll be hearing more about the features to expect in iPadOS and watchOS 7. We'd also expect the company to unveil macOS 10.16 at the event as well.

All the WWDC 2020 program information will be provided through the Apple Developer app if you're planning to virtually attend the event.

If you're just a fan of Apple's products and its software, you'll be sure to learn all about the new announcements at the end of June on TechRadar.