This is who Andy Serkis is playing in Star Wars 7

Andy Serkis is bringing his motion-capture skills to a galaxy far, far away.

In an interview with photographer Annie Leibovitz, who was behind the camera for those great shots for Vanity Fair, Starwars.com announced that Serkis will playing "Supreme Leader Snoke" in Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens.

We have no clue which side of the Force Snoke is on, but we do have a couple of clues to go off of. In the image, Serkis' snarl looks as ominous as the dark room he sits in. We also heard his bellowing voice in the beginning of the first teaser trailer. While nothing's been said one way or another, it sounds to me like Snoke will be a follower of the dark side.

For those who are unfamiliar with Serkis, you probably know him well but just don't know it. The mo-cap aficionado has portrayed King Kong in Peter Jackson's remake, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot films and, most notably, the riddle-hissing villainous tour guide from the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, Gollum.

Since Serkis is known for translating body movements like no one else, it will be fascinating to see who this Supreme Leader Snoke is. All we know for sure is that Serkis is playing him in full motion-capture regalia, and that's where he shines the brightest.

Another big reveal, which was spoiled by a leak, is that Game of Thrones favorite Gwendoline Christie is portraying the chromed-out Stormtrooper, Captain Phasma.

Other than a few character spoils, director J.J. Abrams has done an excellent job keeping the lid on what is easily the most anticipated movie in years. One thing's for sure, all of our hot questions will be answered in December when the film finally arrives in a theater near you.

Lead/body image credit Annie Leibovitz // Vanity Fair // Starwars.com