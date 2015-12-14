The best Star Wars toys you can buy right now

There's enough Star Wars merchandise to fill an entire galaxy. Fact. From toys to games to clothes to tech, if you can think of a possible merchandise tie-in, chances are that it already exists.

And with The Force Awakens right around the corner, there are even more goodies to get your hands on - just in time for Christmas. It's almost as if there's some sort of business thinking behind all of this.

When it comes to toys especially, there's a lot to wade through, so we've helped narrow things down with a list of what are (in our opinion) the best Star Wars toys around.

Clutch your wallet tightly and read on.