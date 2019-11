An absolute bargain on the New Nexus 7 from Bing Lee

The new Google Nexus 7 arrived with a very friendly sub-$400 price tag when it launched last year, and quickly became one of our recommended slates. We even called it "the best 7-inch tablet on the market".

At just a fraction of the price of the iPad mini with Retina display, if you're after the wallet-friendly and still superb Nexus 7, Bing Lee is currently selling the 32GB wi-fi model for $247.

That's $50 less than what Google's asking for the 16GB model on Google Play.