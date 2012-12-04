Google IO 2013 going down May 15 - May 17

Rejoice, devs: Google's 2013 conference just for you is happening a month earlier than this year's.

@googledevs tweeted out the dates for next year's I/O Tuesday, revealing the gathering will go down May 15 - May 17. A Google+ post named San Francisco's Moscone Center West as the home for the 3-day event.

The conference is returning to its typical May time frame, falling a month earlier than 2012's June dates.

Registration for the event will open in February 2013.

Though the exact day registration opens isn't yet known, we do know from experience that the conference sells out ridiculously fast.

Google IO 2012's tickets were gone in 28 minutes - a record for the show. General admission at the time hit $900 (around £564, AU$858), though we won't know until February how much tickets for 2013's run will cost.

If you just can't wait five more months to get your IO fix, check out these highlights Google has so generously posted from last year's gathering: