What camera should I buy? Use our step-by-step guide

You only have to go into a high-street retail store or look online to get an idea of the sheer number of digital cameras on the market right now. There are so many brands, types and technologies now available, with each one claiming to be the best (of course!), that it can be really difficult to make sense of it all.

But it's possible to break all these competing cameras down into a few basic types, and once you do that it becomes much easier to figure out the kind of camera that's right for you.

We'll start with the basics and work up through the more advanced cameras to the types the professionals use

That's what we've done with our expert guide, and you can follow the links at the bottom of the pages to find which is the best camera currently available in each category.

