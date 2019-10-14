Best 55-inch 4K TVs 2019: the best medium-sized screens for any budget

Looking for the best 55-inch TV out there? TechRadar has you covered. In this buying guide we'll take you through what to look for in your new 55-inch television, and the latest and greatest models waiting to be taken into your home.

55-inch is the goldilocks of TV sizes: not as compact as the 40-inch TVs, and not as super-sized as the 65-inch TVs either, the 55-inch TV occupies a great middle-ground between sheer size and practicality.

Of course, if you’re looking for a superior home cinema experience, a bigger 65-inch or 75-inch TV is going to be the best for maximum impact. But a 55-inch set will still offer a sizeable picture for your movies and TV shows, without taking up every inch of space in your living room – as well as every penny in your paycheck.

If a 55-inch TV set sounds a little too big for your needs, then check out our pick of the best small TVs for your living room

Whether you already knew a 55-inch TV was right for you or we’ve managed to talk you round to the idea, you shouldn’t worry about finding one with the basics baked in. Most 55-inch TVs that are on the market right now will support 4K resolution, HDR and will have built-in smart TV services to boot. So unless you're looking at an old or very, very cheap model, you should find at least one of these features (and usually all three).

That means that to make your decision about which 55-inch 4K TV to buy, you’ll need to focus on the model you want, as well as how much cash you're willing to part with to give your home entertainment setup an upgrade.

You'll also need to consider whether you'd prefer the unrivalled brightness of LCD or the cinema-beating black levels and deep contrast of an OLED.

Granted that’s a lot to consider, but we're here to point you towards some of the best 55-inch 4K TVs available to buy. All the sets listed below have been tried-and-tested by our expert reviewers, and you can click through to read the full reviews for more about the pluses and minuses of each model.

1. Best 55-inch TV: LG OLED55C8

Stunning pictures at an affordable price puts OLED back on top

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: webOS | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,225 x 714 x 48.9 mm

Stunning contrast-rich pictures

Gorgeous ultra-thin design

Excellent operating system

Lacks brightness vs LCD

There is a clear winner in the 55-inch 4K TV game, and it’s the LG C8 OLED – available in a 55-inch version as well as a 65-inch. This year's TV offers a boost on the hardware side compared to last year's C7, with a new Alpha9 Processor boosting the TV's High Frame Rate content and offering a significantly larger Look Up Table (LUT) to help the TV more accurately re-create images.

While there are other OLEDs worth considering in 2018 (see: Sony's A1E OLED or LG's B8 and E8), we think this is the best 55-inch 4K TV for the price.

Read the full review: LG OLED55C8

2. Best mid-range TV: Sony XBR-55X900F

Sleek, capable and almost what we'd consider affordable

Screen size: 55-inches | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Direct-lit LCD with local dimming | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1228 x 706 x 69mm

Excellent motion handling

Great contrast

Android TV can be slow or fiddly

This was the first 2018-series high-end TV we reviewed, and we were immediately impressed.

The Sony XBR-55X900F is an LCD TV, but in most conditions you get OLED-like black performance thanks to excellent local dimming with minimal halo-ing.

This year Sony has improved brightness and motion handling. It makes the most of HDR, and retains more detail when there's motion on screen.

The Sony XBR-55X900F is also significantly less expensive than most OLED TVs – you get top-end performance on a more sensible budget. Like the 2017's Sony BRAVIA XBR-65X900E the set uses Android TV, which is flexible but can feel slow at times. However, the balance of cost and image quality is spot-on.

In the UK this TV is knows as the Sony KD55XF9005.

Read the full review of the 65-inch version: Sony XBR-65X900F

3. Best budget 55-inch 4K TV: TCL 6-Series Roku TV (US only)

Can't spend more than $1,000? The TCL 6-Series is the best budget TV

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Roku TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,239 x 717 x 36 mm

Bright, colorful HDR

Roku TV is amazing

Upscaling isn’t world-class

Poor black level performance

If you had deep pockets and a checkbook filled with blank checks, we'd tell you to reach deep and shell out for only the best TVs on the market – LG's crazy-thin OLED W8 or Samsung's ultra-bright Q9FN QLED. That's not really realistic, though. For the vast, vast majority of us, our budget to spend on a TV is limited to somewhere under $1,000 (and often less than that).

To that end, it's absolutely fair to say that the TCL 6-Series is the best TV you can possibly get in this price range. Its performance-per-dollar is unmatched, and its picture quality – despite a few minor flaws – will truly impress you.

Read the full review: TCL 6-Series (R615, R617)

4. Blow the budget: B&O BeoVision Eclipse

A money-no-object pick for those after a statement TV

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: WebOS | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,390 x 1,235 x 518 mm

OLED image quality

Stunning design

Motorized stand

Very expensive

Buy a B&O TV and you don’t just get high-end image quality: the B&O BeoVision Eclipse is also a design statement.

It has an integrated 450W, six-driver soundbar and a motorized stand that lets you tilt the screen to suit your viewing position. It’s a stunning floor-standing TV (rather than one you mount on the wall).

The display itself is an OLED made by LG. You get the similar image quality and the same software, WebOS, as one of LG's own sets. That means perfect black and excellent color, if not quite as strong motion handling as the very latest high-end Sony LCD TVs.

If you're not bothered about the B&O magic sprinkled on the Eclipse, you'll see similar image quality with one of LG's latest OLEDs. However, this is one TV you can't just boil down to its image versus the price: it offers a different experience, and a different look, to any other TV out there.

The price? You'll need to cough up $9,995 (£7,495, AU$13,990).

Read the full review: B&O BeoVision Eclipse

Image Credit: Sony (Image credit: Sony)

5. Best premium 55-inch TV: Sony A9F/AF9 OLED

Most of your content in HD/SDR? Sony's upscaling tech is second to none

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD/Freesat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 122.8 x 70.9 x 32.0 (W x H x D)

Impressive upscaling

Audio+ sound system

Android Oreo smart platform

Lean back design

Reworked image presets

Black level crushing

There are nowadays a handful of choices if you want a premium OLED TV. Sony, Panasonic and LG all make them, and each offers multiple options.

The Sony KD-65AF9 is one of the best, too. Sony has some terrific upscaling algorithms at play, meaning even those HD/SDR images get the cinematic treatment on this 4K set – often more so than LG's own panels. The new X1 Ultimate processor clearly helps with picture processing, with the vivid color and flawless contrast expected of a top-class OLED.

The previous AF9 struggled with a frustrating smart platform, but its successor's Android Oreo interface is simpler, stripped back, and much faster to load too.

Sony still insists on a lean-back design that works better on paper than it does on practice, but it's a small complaint for one of the year's best OLEDs. Just stay clear of the Netflix Calibrated Mode: as it stands it tends to harm rather than help the picture.

Check out the full review: Sony A9F / AF9 OLED

Image Credit: Samsung (Image credit: Samsung)

6. For bright HDR pictures: Samsung Q90 QLED TV

The best QLED to date

Screen size: 55-inch | Tuner: Freeview/FreeSat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: QLED | Smart TV: Samsung Eden | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1450 x 922 x 284mm (W x H x D)

Superb picture quality

Incredible HDR performance

Wider viewing angles

No Dolby Vision support

No Dolby Atmos speakers

Samsung was the first brand to introduce an HDR-compatible screen way back in 2015, but it's not been sitting back and taking it easy since.

Samsung has been pushing the brightness possible on its quantum dot LEDs (known as QLEDs), making for vibrant displays that really make those high dynamic range colors shine.

Nowhere is that clearer than the Q90 QLED, with 1,600 nits peak brightness, way above the 1,000 nits needed for UHD Premium certification. The Q90 isn't just bright, it's one of the brightest sets ever made.

Outside of an impressive-sounding number, this brightness has a real impact on the set's image quality. Detail is preserved in even the brightest areas of the image, and colors are exceptionally vivid and bright – even if Samsung's QLEDs can have some slight bloom around bright objects (the price of such an illuminated display).

Samsung's new Ultra Viewing Angle technology also maintains the depth of color off-axis, making for an exceptional LCD TV.

Read the full review: Samsung Q90 QLED TV

Image Credit: TechRadar (Image credit: Future)

7. For wow factor: Philips OLED 803 4K

Philips redefines reality with next-gen P5 image processor

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android N | Curved: No

Superb image performance

Three-sided Ambilight

Designer good looks

No Freeview Play

Android update is long overdue

Only two full-specification 4K HDMI inputs

Philips has significantly upgraded the picture processing power of its 2018 OLED TVs, and the benefits of this new-found brawn can be seen writ large, with enhanced contrast and spectacular colors.

The brand’s second generation P5 Perfect Processing Engine offers twice the picture processing power of the original, and that was a pretty impressive chip in its own right.

But the main draw may be what Philip's Ambilight lighting system brings to the viewing experience, throwing colors over the wall in a full-on feast for the eyes. Why limit the picture to just the television, after all?

Buyers should weigh the visual benefits against the minor irritations, like poor catch-up TV provision, just two full-spec UHD HDMI inputs, and the lack of Dolby Vision.

But the jazzy colors of the Philips Hue-compatible Ambilight room lighting system, and the eventual rollout of the Android Oreo smart system – as of June 2019 – could just manage to balance the books.

Read the full review: Philips OLED 803 4K HDR TV

8. The best entry-level OLED: LG OLED65B8

LG's entry level OLEDs continue to impress

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freeview Satellite | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: WebOS 3.5 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57 x 32.7 x 1.85 inches (W x H x D)

Excellent all-round image quality

HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision support

Lacks some brightness

Middling processor

If OLED displays seem too expensive, LG might just have your plan B. The LG OLED B8, like the OLED B7 before it, offers a great entry point into the OLED display technology.

It's exactly the same OLED panel as the more advanced W8, C8, or E8 televisions from LG, so even if it's the runt of the litter, you're still getting some serious OLED contrast levels at more affordable price.

The B8 has stuck with last year's processor while the rest of the family get an upgrade, but you're still getting a great base level of image quality. The body of the set has also been slimmed down to only 1.85 inches, seemingly without impacting on the sound quality from its built-in speakers.

If you're looking to get a taste of OLED for a good £200 / $200 less than the C8, the B8 is still an example of great image quality and gorgeous design. Get on that OLED ladder.

Read the full review: LG OLED B8 (OLED55B8, OLED65B8)

