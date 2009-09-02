Sony looks to 'active' 3D for next big TV tech

Sony is set to announce its plans to roll out 3D TVs to consumers worldwide before the end of 2010 at the IFA event in Berlin this week.

Sony's 3D announcement is expected to be the most interesting and newsworthy aspect of its IFA 2009 showing, following recent confirmations from the likes of Sky TV and its plans to launch its own 3D TV channel in 2010.

Sony's chief exec Howard Stringer is set to outline Sony's plans for the following year later today, with lots of new product and strategy announcements expected in Sony's Vaio computing range, the PlayStation 3 games business and in the home cinema/ Blu-ray range.

3D train track

According to a Financial Times source, Mr Stringer is expected to tell the audience: "Today, 3D is clearly on its way to the mass market through technology, distribution and content.

"As with high definition a few years back, there are a variety of issues yet to be addressed. But the 3D train is on the track, and we at Sony are ready to drive it home."

Sony is opting for "active shutter" 3D technology, which uses glasses with tiny shutters that open and

Sony's 3D TV announcements at IFA are expected to come later today direct from the company's press conference that is set to run 4-5pm GMT. TechRadar will be on hand to bring you the fully detailed news of all the announcements direct from the show.

And stay tuned for the main announcements we expect to hear more about from Sony at IFA 2009 later this evening, including news on the next OLED TV from Sony (which we don't expect to see arriving till later in 2010); news on the latest in the new Walkman range (following the recently released S-Series - we will be watching closely to see what new features Sony is touting) and more news on new Vaios (Vaio P mark 2, anyone?), new ranges of LED-backlit Bravia LCD and details on new IPTV services.

