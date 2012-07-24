Humax YouView box gets release date as spying claims circle

Humax has confirmed that its first YouView box, the Humax DTR-T1000, will hit UK shops on July 26.

Don't be surprised if you start seeing strangely personal adverts popping up on your new YouView box though – it seems that the service is able to track some information which will be passed on to third parties to provide targeted advertising.

The boxes will record what you're watching, when you start or stop recording a programme and your IP address.

Recording more than you think

Although the Sugar-run IPTV service won't be using the information itself, the Independent claims that this data-marketing-goldmine will be sold on to other companies who will.

This means you could start seeing "What your neighbours are watching" pop up on the box, or adverts that are targeted at you based on the fact that you once watched a programme about plastic surgery gone wrong, or an ethnic minority's wedding traditions.

If you're particularly interested to see what your neighbours are watching (and we'd forgive you if you're really, really not) then the Humax DTR-T1000 can be yours for the controversially high price of £299.