Sony's 84-inch 4K TV available for pre-order

No, you don't get the pool with the $25K asking price

Following last month's launch of LG's 84-inch ultra high definition television, Sony has today opened presales for its own 84-inch behemoth.

Available for $24,999 from Sony stores around the country, the new television offers four times the resolution of a traditional Full HD TV, a ten-way speaker system and a purpose-built 4K image processor.

The TVs are set to arrive before Christmas for those wealthy enough to be able to afford the $25K price tag.

All 4K, all the time

With Sony's decision to keep the 4K name to describe the technology behind the television despite the official name switching to Ultra High Definition, there's sure to be some confusion about the technology among less tech-savvy customers.

Like the LG model, the Sony is sure to suffer from a lack of ultra definition content, although it can upscale any resolution to be viewed at 4K on the screen.

Sony is also only offering the television through a limited distribution channel, namely Sony Centre stores around the country.