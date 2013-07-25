Google cuts the cord on free Netflix Chromecast promo

All good things must come to an end, and in the case of the three-months free Netflix subscription available alongside orders of Chromecast, it's over too.

Google has cut the cord on the just-over-24-hours-old offer, so now you'll only get the streaming video dongle for $35 (about £22, AU$38).

"Due to overwhelming demand for Chromecast devices since launch, the three-month Netflix promotion (which was available in limited quantities) is no longer available," Google said in a statement sent to the Los Angeles Times.

Only available in the U.S. at the moment, Chromecast started with a shipping time of one to two days on Google Play, but that's now been extended to three to four weeks. The dongle sold out on Amazon and BestBuy.com today, though Amazon has 17 up for order, with most costing $79.99 (about £52, AU$86).

More blips!

Our blips are hot commodities, but don't worry - they're always available.