Stan follows Netflix's example, introduces its own price hike

After months of speculation, it was announced earlier this week that Aussie Netflix subscriptions would get a price hike effective immediately, and now it's been revealed that Stan is also adjusting its pricing model.

As of today, the price of Stan's Standard plan has received a 20% increase, going from $10 per month to $12 per month. Aside from the rise in cost, the Standard plan remains exactly the same in terms of what you get, with the subscriber receiving two simultaneous HD streams.

Originally, the streaming service launched with just that plan alone, touting the extremely attractive $10 monthly subscription fee as a major selling point.

Stan get's a new standard

In an effort to keep that entry-level price point alive, Stan has introduced a new Basic plan, offering a standard definition, single stream option for $10 a month. Netflix launched in Australia with similar plan, which as of this week carries a $9.99 monthly fee.

Thankfully, Stan's Premium plan, which offers four simultaneous streams and Ultra HD resolutions for certain shows, has kept its $15 per month price point.

Unlike Netflix, which used Australia's new 'digital GST' as an excuse to raise its prices, Stan is an Australian company which has been charging Goods & Services Tax since its launch in March, 2015, making it seem like the service is following in the footsteps of the competition simply because it can.

Whether the price hike will be used to bring a greater selection of TV shows and movies to the service remains to be seen.