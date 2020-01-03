Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite official renders leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite might look a lot like the standard Note 10, above

It looks like the rumored Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite phones are very close to launch, as what appears to be official advertising renders for each have leaked.

Since these images would be designed to market the phones it’s unlikely they would be crafted until a final product design is complete, and since one of the renders includes images of both phones, they may well be landing at the same time.

We still don’t know exactly when, but current rumors suggest sometime in January, so perhaps we’ll see them at trade show CES 2020, or perhaps MWC 2020 in February which typically sees more phones launched.

Exclusive for @mysmartprice: Here it is, your very first official look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 lite (aka Galaxy A91)! The official name of tOIS tech is now Super Steady OIS. Specs of the S10 and Note10 lite are already known. Excited for both!LINK: https://t.co/kk2tV5N0C5 pic.twitter.com/3ampSEjpsnJanuary 3, 2020

As for the renders, they don’t really show anything new, but this is the closest thing yet to an official look at the phones.

Shared by Ishan Agarwal (a reputable leaker) for MySmartPrice, the renders show both phones as having an all-screen design with a single-lens punch-hole camera in the top center.

Indeed, there’s very little difference between them from the front, but flip them over and the differences become slightly more apparent, as while both phones are shown with triple-lens rear cameras, the layout differs between them.

You’ll also note that next to the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite it says ‘Super Steady OIS’, which is almost certainly the advanced optical image stabilization feature that was recently rumored.

The most significant difference between these phones though is perhaps the S Pen stylus, which unsurprisingly is shown alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and presumably won’t be included with the S10 Lite.

While these images look official we would still take them with a pinch of salt until Samsung reveals the phones, but given that they also line up with previous leaks they’re probably the real deal. We should find out soon.