Reboot of The Real World in the works for Facebook Watch

In a confusing world of fake news and catfishing that it helped create, Facebook apparently wants to get real with a reboot of MTV’s The Real World for its Facebook Watch video platform. The social network and TV giant have teamed up for three new seasons of the show set to debut in mid 2019.

The three new seasons will be filmed in Mexico, Thailand and the US respectively, and will incorporate interactive elements via Facebook’s platform that will "empower fans to shape the action" according to a press release from the two companies.

Each season of the show will allow viewers to vote one housemate into the cast before filming begins, and fans will get to connect with cast members through Facebook Live, Premieres (recorded videos aired via Facebook Live) and Watch Party (in which Facebook Groups watch videos together with miniature chat rooms).

Facebook and MTV are aiming to live up to the original show’s tagline and mission statement: “The true story of seven strangers, picked to live in a house, work together and have their lives taped, to find out what happens when people stop being polite... and start getting real.”

That might be a tall order these days, with both Facebook and reality television under strong scrutiny as to their ‘realness’. But, hey, at least it might be entertaining to see complete strangers clash in a gorgeous house all over again.

Here are the best Netflix shows to watch this month

Via CNET