Has Samsung just solved some of wearables' biggest problems?

Samsung has been working on a number of technologies that could address some of the biggest problems concerning wearble devices such as the Apple Watch, the Moto 360 and the LG G Watch R.

Last year we heard that Samsung might have been working on flexible batteries, and it looks like that work has started to produce results.

During the InterBattery 2014 event in Korea, Samsung displayed its flexible batteries that will be used in its own wearable devices like the Samsung Gear S.

By using better materials and an advanced structural design these batteries will work even if they are bent or wrapped around a wrist.

Whilst Samsung displayed the batteries they're not comercially available just yet, with Samsung hoping they reach the market sometime in the next three years.

These batteries could address one of the major concerns about wearbles, which is the short battery life of the devices which have been released so far.

Curved screens coming to your wrist

Samsung has also been busy showing off its new curved screen technology. Whilst we've already glimpsed some of this tech in the Galaxy Note Edge's curved screen, Samsung is bringing the it to its 4K TVs and monitors.

It's not just Samsung's big screens that are getting the curved treatment, with the Galaxy Gear Fit and Gear S wearables benefiting from flexible AMOLED displays that have a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch for sharp image quality.

It's encouraging to see Samsung devote its considerable expertise to addressing some of the complaints that current wearables are facing, even if the technology only makes its way to Samsung's own devices.

Via SamMobile and KoreaTimes