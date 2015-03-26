Will Apple resurrect the plastic for an iPhone 6C this year?

Speculation is rife that Apple is working to release three different iPhones during the second half of 2015.

The latest report believes there will be an iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and a new iPhone 6C with a 4-inch display.

Be sure to take the report with a truck load of salt as it's from DigiTimes, which doesn't always hit the nail on the head. However, it's certainly not an outlandish rumour.

Sources told the publication each device will come with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection, NFC and Touch ID fingerprint sensors.

For the front panels, Apple will partner with Japan Display for the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone 6C whilst Sharp will also chip in for the iPhone 6S Plus.

Budget iPhone

As for processors the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus will see the introduction of an A9 chipset, while the iPhone 6C will get the iPhone 6's A8 processor.

The biggest piece of news here is the move back to 4-inch displays after what seemed like a successful transition to larger displays with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Some Apple consumers may want the latest iPhone technology without having to handle a larger device.

It'll be interesting to see what design Apple goes with for the iPhone 6C, and whether it perseveres with the plastic body design seen on the iPhone 5C a while back.