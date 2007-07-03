T-Mobile denies iPhone rumours

T-Mobile is denying the rumours about an immiment deal with Apple published in a German newspaper

T-Mobile has denied rumours that a deal has been done for it to become the first European operator to offer the Apple iPhone .

According to reports in German newspaper Rheinische Post, T-Mobile was about to announce a deal with Apple over the Apple iPhone Europe contract , but the mobile operator is saying this isn't the case.

"We have no information about such a deal," a spokeswoman for T-Mobile in the UK said when we contacted the firm this morning.

T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom , also denied the rumours in today's edition of German newspaper Handelsblatt . It said "nothing has yet been decided about the marketing of the Apple iPhone".