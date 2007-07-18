Vodafone boss wants 3G iPhone

Vodafone boss Arun Sarin has praised the Apple iPhone , but says the 3G version is the one his company is most looking forward to.

Sarin made the comments during a conference call during a conference call this morning following the company's latest financial results. He said:

""It's clearly a good, software-driven device, but we're concerned about wideband area coverage so that 3G or HSDPA connectivity with the iPhone is something that we look forward to.

"Every product, every alternative, every choice here has a price and we just have to be conscious of what it is that we're doing for our customers and our shareholders."

Sarin also confirmed that Vodafone had been having talks with Apple over the iPhone, says Reuters , as had every other European mobile network.