Android's Device Manager is a useful tool for all those on the green man OS, but when you're in a fluster thinking you've lost a phone you don't want to be traipsing through the variety of different Google apps.

That's why Google has just introduced a new feature where you simply tap "Find My Phone" into the search bar and it'll send you right to your device's location.

Simple, easy and most importantly quick – then from there you can decide to lock down your device or ring it to track it down.