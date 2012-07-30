iPhone 5 and iPad Mini launch date set for September 12?

Once again an unknown source claims to have all the answers

Apparently we will see Apple unveil the iPhone 5 and iPad Mini at a special event on Wednesday September 12, with stock arriving in stores nine days later.

According to iMore sources "who have proven accurate in the past", Apple is planning an early September launch for the sixth generation of iPhone and down-sized iPad tablet.

If Apple were to reveal the iPhone 5 on September 12 it would be almost a year since the iPhone 4S took to the stage, which fits nicely into the Cupetinio-based firm's annual product cycle.

Clockwork Apple

We've heard various rumours mooting a launch at some point in September, and the suggestion that the iPhone 5 will go on sale on September 21 falls inline with another, albeit unknown, source giving this latest report a little more weight.

However the source which has provided this information is unknown and although there are claims it's provided correct information in the past, it's impossible to verify this – so you should take the news with the recommended dosage of salt.

As for the iPad Mini, it's still unclear if Apple is even producing a smaller tablet, but with the advent of the Kindle Fire and the Google Nexus 7 we can see why it may be considering a budget option.

