Dick Smith selling unlocked iPhone 4 and 4S

While the iPhone 5 is selling faster than Apple can make them, there's still a market for the previous genrations of the iconic smartphone.

Enter Dick Smith, which has just begun selling unlocked versions of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S at 50 of its retail stores around the country.

Up until now, unlocked iPhones were exclusively available through Apple Stores, with other retailers only offering the handsets via carrier partnerships.

No iPhone 5

Interestingly, the announcement of unlocked iPhones at Dick Smith stores doesn't include the recently released iPhone 5 handset. Obviously demand for the elongated iPhone is still high enough that Apple can keep stock for itself for the time being.

Also interesting is that the Dick Smith offer is only available in retail stores, not online. Only 50 stores around the country will range the handset, with all states and territories except the ACT catered for.

8GB devices will go on sale for $449, while an unlocked 4S 16GB handset will sell for $679.