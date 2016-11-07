PC Gamer’s new Large Pixel Collider is an absolute face melter

Our frag-happy buddies at PC Gamer have done it again. Evan Lahti, Tim Clark and crew have built a brand new Large Pixel Collider, somehow managing to outdo themselves.

Well, the how isn’t really a mystery – just look at this thing! Inspired by the Ark of the Covenant from biblical texts (not the Indiana Jones movie!), PC Gamer teamed up with famed case builders Ron Christianson and Lee Harrington to craft this beautiful monster.

None of what we think are the best gaming PCs even come close

The chassis was completely custom-made, replete with hand-sculpted Heralds of the Mouse and Keyboard sitting atop the frame in brushed metal. But, the coolest custom feature?

In order to turn on the machine, the user must turn two keys at once – seriously.

Take a look at the video below to see it (and a certain PC Gamer editor’s melting face) in action:

Now, if you want to build PC Gamer’s new LPC part-for-part – in a chassis that will, sadly, never, ever compare – check out the part list below. Just be prepared to spend upwards of $11,000...

Plus, be sure to follow PC Gamer's dedicated Large Pixel Collider page in the coming months to see the team put this monstrous 4K gaming machine to good use.

The new Large Pixel Collider’s part list

Processor: Intel Core-i7 6950X

10 cores overclocked to 4.0 GHz

25 MB cache

Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

Socket LGA 2011‑3

Graphics: Nvidia Titan X (2)

12GB GDDR5X per GPU (that's 24GB of video RAM)

1,531 MHz boost clock

Display: Acer XB321HK 32-inch 4K G-SYNC

32 inches

2160p (3,840 x 2,160)

Nvidia G-SYNC

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Rampage V Edition 10

Metal-reinforced PCIe slots

SupremeFX Hi-Fi USB DAC + SupremeFX Audio

5-zone RGB onboard lighting

Memory (RAM): 128GB Corsair Dominator Platinum Special Edition DDR4

You can't get any more RAM in this thing

Storage (SSD): Intel 750 Series PCIe NVMe 1.2TB (2)

2200/1200MB/s read/write speeds

4K random IO 440K/290K IOPS

Storage (HDD): Seagate Barracuda Pro 10TB Helium (4)

These are the largest hard drives you can buy

Power Supply: EVGA SuperNova T2 1600W

Titanium efficiency rating

Cooling: EKWB water cooling

This version was custom-built

So was the colored dye inside

Case: CaseLabs Mercury S8