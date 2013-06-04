Toshiba outs a trio of tablets, including two with Tegra 4

Considering buying a Toshiba tablet? We weren't either, but the company is out with three new slates that may inspire some deliberation.

Continuing the giddiness of its "Excite" line, Toshiba is offering three tabs: the Excite Pure, Excite Pro and Excite Write.

All have 10.1-inch screens, all are plastic, all have the same ports and all run Android 4.2, but the similarities stop there.

The Pure (so named because of its near-stock Android skin) is the cheapest of the bunch at $299.99 (around UK£195, AU$307). While it lacks a rear camera (apart from the UK model, which does have one), the slate comes with 1.2MP front snapper, a Tegra 3 chip and a 1280 x 800 screen encased in Gorilla Glass 1. It sits at 16GB of internal storage, though includes a microSD slot, just as, you guessed, all the others.

Pro Write

Continuing on the Toshiba tablet trail we come to the Excite Pro, a $499.99 (around UK£327, AU$512) slate that does possess a Tegra 4 CPU from Nvidia, 32GB of storage room and a Gorilla Glass 2 screen sitting at 2560 x 1600.

There are 300 ppi in the Pro's display, which should show pics taken with the 8MP on the back or 1.2MP front camera crisply enough. A keyboard case is an option for the Pure, though as Engadget noted it could technically be used with any of the tablets as each shares the same body.

Lastly, the Excite Write comes with the obvious - a pressure-sensitive Wacom digitizer one can scribble about in the pre-loaded TruNote and TruCapture apps. At $599.99 (around UK£391, AU$615), the Write shares just about everything with the Pro spec-wise, even down to the screen resolution.

What's interesting is that the Write is gunning for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, though of course we'll have to see how the Write stacks up after a full review.

All three tablets will be available starting June 25 through ToshibaDirect.com and from major retailers and etailers starting in early July. The tablets will be sold in the U.S., though the company get back to us with any international availability details.