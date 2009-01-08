Dell squeezes out two new high-end notebooks

Studio XPS 1340 joined by larger 1640 laptop

Dell XPS 1340
Both notebooks cost the same amount, but one differ in screen size and graphics chip

Dell has launched a brace of new XPS laptops.

The Studio XPS 1340 and Studio XPS 1640 launched overnight at CES and fill a slot at the higher end of the market.

The 1340 comes with an Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 2.26GHz processor, 4GB DDR3 memory, a 320GB 7200RPM hard drive, Nvidia's GeForce 9400M graphics, a 13.3-inch screen and Windows Vista Premium 64-bit.

It costs $1,199 which these days works out to about £800 (gulp).

The 1640 comes in at exactly the same price, but incorporates ATI's cheaper RADEON M86XT graphics chip but a larger 16-inch LCD screen.

Both laptops look pretty similar, with obsidian black styling with faux-leather trimmings.

