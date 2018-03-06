Listen up: Bing Lee is having a massive headphone sale – here are the best cans

Whether you're after a cable-free companion to blast some beats on your morning jog, or just a quality pair of cans for some chilled-out tunes, Bing Lee's latest 25%-off headphone sale is a good place to score a bargain.

Below we've selected some of the best deals on TechRadar-approved sets, so you can cut straight to the cream of the crop.

There's no need to enter a voucher code at checkout – just be sure that the product you're after has the "25% off" text beneath it in red. Note that this sale is only on until March 11, so get in quick if you want to snag some beaut budget bangers!

Best on-ear headphone picks

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $299 (was $399): If you're an Apple fan or you just happen to enjoy music with a bit more punch and kick, then you're probably familiar with the Beats brand by now. The Solo3 are the latest wireless cans from the company and have the signature powerful sound that Beats have become known for. You can score them in either Black or Rose Gold.

Some in-ear headphone magic