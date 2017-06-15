LG G6 now offers key freebie against Samsung Galaxy S8

Given the high price of flagship phones, it’s more likely now than ever that you’ll be using it for more than 12 months–the usual duration of a manufacturer's’ warranty. LG recognizes this and has announced that it’s extending coverage for the LG G6 for an extra year in the US.

While the new “LG G6 Second Year Promise” doesn’t cover accidental happenings, like a cracked screen or back panel, LG’s extended warranty covers any defect that happens beyond your control.

If you were an early adopter of LG’s latest smartphone, don’t fret. The extended warranty covers both existing and future customers as long as you sign up within one year of purchase.

To enroll, you’ll need to register your G6 with LG within 90 days of purchase to be eligible for extended coverage. And if you need service within the first year of ownership, you can return it to the carrier where you purchased it. Though after one year, you’ll need to work through LG itself to make the swap.

Smartphones release at a breakneck pace and while there are certainly those who will adopt each and every one, LG’s Second Year Promise ensures that those who have invested in its nearly bezel-free phone are taken care of for longer than almost all other manufacturers.

This extended warranty applies only to the US, though those in the UK have enjoyed 24 months of coverage for some time. We’ll have to wait to see if LG does this with its phones moving forward like the LG G7 and LG V30, but it’s a good first step in the right direction.