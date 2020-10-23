Leaked AMD Big Navi benchmarks could have Nvidia worried

New benchmark results for the rumored AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT have surfaced online, suggesting the GPU could outperform the Nvidia RTX 3080.

The benchmarks, shared by Igor’s Lab, are said to come from add-in-board (AIB) partners. As noted by VideoCardz, the AMD Ryzen 6800 XT is the only Big Navi variant that will be made available to third-party board makers at launch.

There are three benchmarks on offer - 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme, Time Spy Extreme and Port Royal - all of which highlight the GPU’s 4K performance, and its potential edge over the RTX 3080.

In Fire Strike Extreme, for example, the so-called AMD RX 6800 XT scores 13,066, giving it a hefty lead over the RTX 3080 (10,688), and an even bigger lead over last year’s Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti (8,551).

This is particularly impressive when you consider the RX 6800 XT is expected to arrive as a cut-down alternative to the RX 6900 XT, with AMD expected to position the card as a rival to the Nvidia RTX 3070.

AMD’s Big Navi GPU takes the lead in Time Spy Extreme too - the graphics card racked up a score of 8,232, outperforming both the RTX 3080 (7,977) and the RTX 2080 Ti (4,285).

However, in 3DMark Port Royal at 4K, Nvidia’s RTX appears to have the advantage. With a score of 5,415, the Ampere-based GPU outperforms AMD’s RDNA 2-based RX 6800 XT by more than 20%.

As this is a ray tracing specific benchmark, it’s no surprise that the Nvidia RTX 3080 came out on top. However, it might be that ray tracing is not yet fully optimized in current AMD drivers and that we can expect better performance after the card is released.

We don’t have long to wait until it is either, as AMD will be launching its first Big Navi GPUs on October 28th.