iPhone battery replacements by third-parties may no longer void your Apple warranty

Getting your iPhone battery replaced by a third-party (i.e. not Apple) may no longer prevent you from future repairs and services by Apple, allowing you to head to a Genius Bar if you have issues with your handset.

That's according to a report from MacRumors, which cites an internal Apple document it says has come via "three reliable sources", which itself tallies with a previous leak covered by iGeneration.

The document in question states that if an iPhone has a third-party battery, the technician should continue with the service as normal, and if the issue is with the power pack, third-party replacements can now be changed for an official Apple battery.

In force now

Previously, if you had tinkered with your iPhone yourself, or had a third-party take a look, Apple's policy was to refuse any form of repairs - even if your handset was still within its warranty.

Apparently the new policy came into effect worldwide on February 28, but we're still waiting for confirmation from Apple on whether this is true.

We have contacted Apple for clarification on this report, and will update this article when we hear back.

Via TechSpot