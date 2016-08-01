How Google is going to be your go-to place for the Olympics

Google is going to be your go-to hub for the 2016 Olympics, announcing a bag of new features that will help you stay up to date with the Games.

The internet giant will be providing event schedules, medal counts and athlete information direct from Search.

Video highlights will be available to watch on YouTube in more than 60 countries, and will also be integrated into search results. Plus, Google has picked out 15 YouTubers to provide mobile live streams of the Games.

And to make sure you don't miss any of the important moments, users of the Google app on Android and iOS can stay abreast of developments with automatic updates.

Additionally, a bunch of highlights from Rio de Janeiro, including some of the Olympic venues, have been added to Google Street View, so you can feel like you're a little closer to the action.

You can read more info on Google's blog here.