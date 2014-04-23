Hey look, Google built a time machine

Until now, Google Maps would only show the latest images that had been captured by Google's busy Street View cars.

But now when you're in Street View mode, you'll be able to scroll all the way back to 2007 and see just how much your favourite spots have changed.

You can view the construction of various landmarks, admire the cleanup efforts following Japan's 2011 tsunami, or just see how different seasons look in distant countries.

A new clock icon will now appear when using Street View on Google Maps on a computer - just click on it to begin venturing through history.