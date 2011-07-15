Google+ hits 10 million user mark

Google's CEO Larry Page has announced that Google+ has already hit the 10 million mark for users despite still being 'only a field trial'.

Google's attempt to take on Twitter and Facebook appears to have got off to a fine start, and its success was a key note as Page announced a record quarterly profit of over $9 billion (£5.57 billion).

"Google+ is still only in field trial with limited access as we scale the system," said Page. "Users have to be invited, sign up with a profile in order to use it

"However, the growth on Google+ has been great-and I'm excited to release some new metrics for you today: over 10 million people have joined Google+. [That's a] great achievement for the team.

"There's also a ton of activity. We are seeing over 1 billion items shared and received in a single day"

+1

There was also mention of the Google +1 button, which is becoming a familiar site on the internet: "Our +1 button is already all over the web. It's being served 2.3 billion times a day," added Page.

"So while we have a lot of work still to do, we are really excited about our progress with Google+.

"Google+ is also a great example of another focus of mine--beautiful products that are simple and intuitive to use and was actually was one of the first products to contain our new visual redesign."