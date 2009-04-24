English alphabet found on Google Earth

A Melbourne graphic designer has discovered the 26 letters of the English alphabet on Google Earth.

Why? We're not sure to be honest, aside from the fact that it looks and sounds like a mightily impressive feat to have achieved!

Designer Rhett Dashwood just looked out for landmarks which resembled each letter of the alphabet.

Dashwood achieved this, in his own words, by "just pressing the cursor up, up, up" with the letter K being the hardest one to find.

Easy as 1-2-3

"I found them exactly as you think I might have," he said. "Slowly moving from page to page over the maps and visually scanning.

"I did it in my spare time — it was better than doing a sudoku," he added, somewhat dryly. "I set a little puzzle for myself."

Via ninemsn.com.au