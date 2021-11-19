How to watch King Richard online on HBO Max and around the world now

Starring and co-produced by Will Smith, this American biographical drama brings to life the true story of a father whose unconventional methods gave the world of tennis some of its greatest players in history. Keep reading to find out how to watch King Richard online on HBO Max in the US and in all corners of the world.

Watch in the US with an HBO Max subscription

Watch King Richard online Release date: Thursday,November 19 Director: Reinahldo Marcus Green Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal Run time: 2h 18m Rating: PG-13

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Top Boy, Monsters and Men), Will Smith portrays the resilience and devotion of Richard Williams, father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, as he raised the two girls to go on and be named singles world No. 1 on a number of occasions and transform women's tennis forever.

Also starring Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, Aunjanue Ellis (The Help, If Beale Street Could Talk) joins the cast as Richard's wife, Oracene "Brandy" Price.

Working from the courts of Compton, California up, Richard Williams is equipped with a 78-page plan that will turn his daughters into sporting legends. The rest, as they say, is history.

Described as a moving and uplifting movie, you can watch King Richard online with a HBO Max subscription in the US, or head to the cinema elsewhere around the world.

How to watch King Richard online in the US

and on HBO Max One for the history books, you can watch King Richard in theaters and on HBO Max. As one of Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a period of 31-days. There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Will Smith in King Richard online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter. But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months. And there are often excellent deals for new subscribers available, so keep an eye out. You can stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

How to watch King Richard across the rest of the world

King Richard is being released globally in theaters, but it’ll only be available to stream at home outside of the US after its standard theatrical window.

That means international viewers will need to head to movie theaters to watch King Richard. UK and Canadian viewers can watch it from Friday, November 19, the same day as in America.

Sadly those Down Under have a bit of a wait on their hands, with King Richard not arriving until the new year on January 13 with ongoing lockdowns having pushed back a number of film releases in that part of the world. This is a similar case with some European countries, too, including Germany, Italy, and Spain.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

As well as instant access to new Warner Bros. blockbusters – the new Matrix film is next, arriving on December 22 – you’ll get over 13,000 hours of prime content: choice picks from the Warner Bros. archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984.

And – the clue's in the name – watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Enjoy The Sopranos, Euphoria, Mare of Easttown and The Wire, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals like Gossip Girl, and so much more.