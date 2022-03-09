Obi-Wan trailer teases the nostalgia-fuelled Star Wars show we've longed for

Audio player loading…

It's been a long time coming but, finally, the first trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show has landed online – and, based on what it showcases, you can color us extremely excited for its launch later this year.

Arriving hot on the heels of the show's first-look images, the Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser provides us with a bunch of official footage to pour over. Suffice to say, the next Star Wars TV series looks as thrilling, tense, drama-fuelled, and action-packed as we'd hoped.

Take a look at Obi-Wan's first trailer ahead of its May 25 launch on Disney Plus below:

The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic Jedi knight 17 years after his last appearance in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The show picks up a decade after the events depicted in the prequel movie, with Obi-Wan living an isolated life on Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker. Not only that, but he's clearly trying to keep a low profile so as not to draw the Empire's attention.

Before the teaser's arrival, we knew little of the show's plot. However, it seems as though Darth Sidious and Darth Vader, alongside the duo's Jedi-hunting Inquisitors, will be attempting to track Obi-Wan down. And, in what's likely to satisfy fans who had grown tired of seeing multiple Star Wars projects set entirely on Tatooine, it seems Obi-Wan's journey will take him off-world and to new as-yet-named locations.

We also know that McGregor will be joined by an all-star cast for the series' six-episode run. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader from the Star Wars prequel film trilogy. Meanwhile, Moses Ingram (The Tragedy of Macbeth) will portray Reva, a force-sensitive Sith Inquisitor who seeks out reclusive Jedi for the burgeoning Empire. Finally, it seems that Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) will portray a Galactic Empire officer, though her name is yet to be revealed.

Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Sung Kang (F9), and Rupert Friend (The French Dispatch) are among the show's supporting cast. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also returning to play Owen and Beru Lars, Luke's uncle and aunt.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will launch exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 25.