Best free games 2019: the top free games to download on PC

The best free games offer you the perfect escape from the stresses of your day-to-day, perhaps after nine long hours of work. And, that’s without you needing to spend a dime.

Everyone loves free stuff, and that’s no different when it comes to the best PC games or even co-op PC games . The great news is that there’s a plethora of entertaining free games available right now on PC to choose from and play in your spare time or when you need to take a break.

Since free-to-play games are a huge hit, you should be able to download the best free games that hit the streets in 2019 from Steam , GOG and even (brace yourself) EA’s Origin client. You can even get a few premium indie titles for zilch once every few weeks through the Epic Games Store app .

From free-to-play Battle Royale games like Fortnite to online CCGs like Hearthstone, the best free games cover a wide range of genres and styles. We’ve put the most popular titles through their paces, and handpicked the best free games 2019 has on offer so you can try them on for size.

If you're looking for the best PC games, check out our list of the best laptop games instead.

Linux, Windows or Mac - which one is best for you? Watch our guide video below:

Bill Thomas and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article