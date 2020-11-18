Fortnite now has video chat – here's how to use it

Fortnite players can now video chat with friends, thanks to the battle royale's integration with Houseparty.

Houseparty is a social networking app that allows users to video chat with friends while playing a game. The app gained huge popularity in early 2020, when the first lockdowns hit and people were relying on virtual social spaces to see loved ones.

Now, Houseparty has teamed up with Epic Games, allowing Fortnite players to video chat with their squad during games. However, video chat via Houseparty is only currently available to Fortnite players on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Looking forward to seeing the face of your friends when you clench that all-important Victory Royale? Then read on for how to use Fortnite video chat.

Getting started with Fortnite video chat

As we've said before, Fortnite video chat is only available to PS5, PS4 and PC players. In addition, you need to have an iOS or Android device with Houseparty installed. If you haven't already got Houseparty, then you can install it from the Google Play or App Store.

Next, open the app and link your Houseparty account to your Epic Games account. You should already have an Epic Games account for playing Fortnite but, if not, you can sign up here.

Linking the accounts gives you the extra bonus of a Rainbow Fog Wrap. But, as video chat isn't available for all Fortnite platforms, Epic Games will also offer players the chance to unlock this item in-game. Those who play five matches on any platform, between November 20 and November 26, will be rewarded with the wrap in the first week of December.

Once your accounts are linked, boot up Fortnite on your PC, PS5 or PS4 and set up your mobile device so you can actually see your face – which may be a bit tricky.

Using Fortnite video chat

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now that your accounts are linked and your mobile device set up, it's time to start video chatting.

Open the Houseparty app and then click on the settings of TV icon and connect to Fortnite. Next, either join your friends or ask them to join you – if you're unsure how to use the app, then check out of guide on how to use Houseparty.

Make sure Fortnite is booted up and then you can video chat to your friends on the mobile device while playing the game.

What else do I need to know?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Has Fortnite video chat got any safety features?

Yes, for a start, Fortnite video chat crops the video so that it only shows the players' faces - with a Fortnite virtual background. For concerned parents, you can turn off Fortnite video chat through the game's Parental Controls. Fortnite video chat should only be used for those aged 13 and up, as you need to be at least 13 to create a Houseparty account.

Who can see my Fortnite video chat? And who can join my party?

Only your Houseparty friends or the friends of those in your Houseparty room can join your video chat.

Only those in your Houseparty room can see your video chat - this still applies when you open Fortnite. However, if someone in the room chooses to stream the video chat then others will see it too.

How do I block or report a player?

You can report or block someone in Houseparty. To report someone in Houseparty, select their name from your Friend list, select Settings and then choose either block or report. You also have the choose to unfriend someone or to lock your room to keep unwanted people from joining.

To report a player in Fortnite, go to Settings, then Reporting/Feedback and then Report a Player. Follow the on-screen instructions to report the player.